Musgrave Group Plc Appoints Chris Pilling As Non-Executive Director

Published on Jun 8 2017 10:13 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Musgrave / Centra / Musgrave Group

Musgrave today (8 June) announced the appointment of Chris Pilling as Non-Executive Director on the board of Musgrave Group plc.

Pilling will succeed Brian Flanagan who has held the position of Non-Executive Director since 2013.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Lacy, Musgrave Group Chairman said, “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the board and look forward to drawing on his insights to further the Musgrave business."

Pilling has previously worked as director of marketing and customer services for UK retailer ASDA, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society as well as holding a number of executive positions with HSBC Bank plc.

"Through his previous roles, Chris brings with him a wealth of experience across a broad range of sectors which will undoubtedly be a valuable asset. On behalf of the board, I would also like to recognise the substantial contribution and commitment from Brian since 2013, and wish him well for the future.” Lacy added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern