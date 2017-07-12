Musgrave MarketPlace Receives HR And Marketing Awards

Published on Jul 12 2017 4:19 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post

Musgrave MarketPlace has taken home awards for its recent HR and Marketing achievements.

At the HR Champion Awards, Musgrave MarketPlace received the "Best Change Programme" title, given to them for the marketing team’s work towards “transforming” the business experience.

From the ICAD Awards, Musgrave's fast food brand Chipmongers won a silver award for in the Identity and Branding - New Branding Schemes category. This award ceremony celebrated the best in creative advertising and design.

Catherine Lambe, HR Director for Musgrave Wholesale Partners commented, "Engaging all of our colleagues with our vision for the Food Emporium at the Ballymun store was critical to our success. The entire team worked hard to create a unique Food Emporium for our customers.

Musgrave also won the award for Sockie Social Media Awards Best Business Twitter Campaign for its #MMPGin Twitter Tasting.

Michelle Fennell, Marketing Director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners, said, "I am extremely proud of the entire Musgrave MarketPlace team and the hard work and creativity from everyone that has helped us achieve these recent successes.

"It is due to the dedication of everyone in the company that we’re able to produce high quality results, and we are delighted to be recognised by these wins. The awards are a huge achievement for Musgrave MarketPlace."

