New SuperValu Store Opens In Tower, Cork After €2.2m Investment

Published on Nov 17 2017 10:37 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Musgrave / SuperValu Tower

SuperValu has announced that following a €2.2 million investment, a new 'state-of-art' store has officially opened in Tower, Co.Cork.

Operated by local businessman Paddy O’Leary, it has been redeveloped from an existing Centra store and will create 10 new jobs in the local community.

Supporting Local

The new store will also support local food producers, O ’Flynn’s Sausages and Castle Pantry who are participants in SuperValu’s Food Academy.

Allied to this, O'Leary said that he will continue to source local fresh produce from over 20 Cork based suppliers, including Annabelle’s Farm and Tom O’Brien’s free-range eggs.

“It marks a new chapter for us, and we are delighted that SuperValu’s local sourcing policy allows us to build on our commitment to supporting local." Paddy O’Leary, store owner said.

"We already enjoy a long partnership with the local GAA club, and now we can give back even more to our community by supporting local food producers. After 50 years, we can continue to repay our loyal customers by investing more into the local economy.”

Long Heritage

Paddy O’Leary is a second-generation retailer, with his mother owning the original store.

Martin Kelleher, managing director of SuperValu said, “The O’Learys have enjoyed a long heritage in Tower, and are well respected local entrepreneurs who employ over 155 staff in the local area."

