Retail Excellence Names Ireland's Top 30 Stores

Published on Sep 22 2017 9:31 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Retail Excellence / Store of the Year

Retail Excellence has announced its list of the Top30 stores in Ireland, comprised of retailers from around the country, in every sector of the industry.

The list includes Applegreen, Fallon & Byrne, Butler's Chocolate Cafe, and Garvey's SuperValu, Tralee.

The 30 stores will now be audited and visited by the representative body, in order to select the National Store of the Year.

The organisation says that the Store of the Year competition is the central part of the annual Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to 'promote best practice and encourage the highest standards' in the Irish retail sector.

Intense Competition

"The competition is intense and the quality of the applications received made it all the more difficult to select the Top 30,” said David Fitzsimons, chief executive of Retail Excellence.

“As Irish retail competes with external factors like Brexit and sterling devaluation our members and their staff have stood up to the plate and are proving their resilience yet again. The trojan work done by them in enhancing customer service and experience made our task of whittling the numbers down to 30 all the more difficult.”

The category winners and the National Store of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony on 11 Novemeber in the Malton Hotel, Killarney.

Previous winners of the top prize include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men and Greenacres.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Sarah Harford