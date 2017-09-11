Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Top Five Employees Within Irish Retail Sector Revealed

Published on Sep 11 2017 3:00 PM in Retail tagged: Retail Excellence Ireland / Fallon & Byrne / Malton Hotel / Dairygold Co-Op Superstores / Nutgrove Shopping Centre / SuperValu Kinsale / David Fitzsimons

Retail Excellence has today (12 September) announced Ireland’s top five employees within the 'Rising star' and 'Manager of the year' categories within the retail sector.

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented, "The very high standard set by the Top5 demonstrate the importance of service and customer engagement among Irish retail employees which made selecting this year’s Top5 particularly difficult."

He said that the forthcoming Retail Excellence Awards are about recognising and rewarding retail excellence and that high standards are particularly important given the severe challenges currently facing Ireland’s retail industry.

The finalists in the top five 'The rising star of the year' category, includes the following:

Clare Breathnach of The Loop Dublin Airport, Derek Burke of Dairygold Co-Op Superstores Midleton, Cork, Terrence Devlin of McCabes Pharmacy, Dundrum Town Centre, Donna Keenan of Harvey Norman, Nutgrove Shopping Centre and Chris Kirwan of Ecco, Dún Laoghaire.

The finalists in the top five 'Manager of the year' category, includes the following:

Sandra Devenney of McElhinneys Department Store Ballybofey, Donegal, Andrew Finnegan of Compu b, Grafton Street, Donal Flynn of Fallon & Byrne, Exchequer Street, Dublin, Dwayne Hunt of SuperValu, Kinsale, Cork and Liam Kenny Arboretum, Leighlinbridge, Carlow Laoghaire.

The awards, will take place on Saturday, 11 November in the Malton Hotel in Killarney.

