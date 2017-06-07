Get the app today! App Store Play Store

SuperValu Wins The Grand Prix At The Sockies Awards

Published on Jun 7 2017 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Musgrave / Musgrave Group / sockies

SuperValu, has won the Grand Prix at the Sockies, Ireland’s leading social media awards, which took place last week, at the RDS.

It also scooped three other awards on the night – Best use of Facebook (In-house team managed); Best Digital Video campaign; and Best In-House Social Media team.

Commenting about their success at this years awards Emma Henry, digital content manager SuperValu said that they are 'thrilled' with their achievement.

Henry said, "We are passionate about what we do and have been relentless in telling the SuperValu story by bringing our suppliers and food to life through video and on-line content. Winning the awards is great reflection of the effort and impact of our work."

This year more than 800 nominations were submitted to the Sockies by over 200 organisations across Ireland.

Reportedly, The SuperValu team won over the judges on a range of criteria such as the level of engagement, quality of content and integration of their social media channels.

Damien Mulley, organiser of The Sockies, said, “Supervalu impressed the judges across multiple categories for their creativity and ability to communicate simply with the general public through the use of social media."

