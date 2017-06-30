Report Shows Renewed Optimism For UK Trading

Published on Jun 30 2017 2:39 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Featured Post / Bord Bia / Brexit / Tara McCarthy / Brexit Barometer

Bord Bia recently published it Brexit Barometer report that shows a renewed optimism for the Irish food and drink industry’s trading relationship with the UK market.

The UK market was worth over €4 billion last year to Irish exporters.

The report poutlined that in the region of 80% of exporters believe there is still significant potential for future growth in the UK market, despite the fact that 85% of respondents said that they are facing competition from UK-based suppliers, and 61% do not have a marketing strategy for other markets.

According to Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, “Brexit will demand a nuanced and concerted response from every level of the food industry. It will require new skills, new approaches and new thinking. We will need to be innovative, agile, informed and prepared as never before.

“These are demands that will be made on Bord Bia as much as the industry we represent. Following what we believe to be the most comprehensive industry analysis to date, we are currently engaged in a comprehensive review of our structures and programmes to ensure that we perform to the level required of us in this changing and challenging environment.”

It also outlines that there has been a realisation among Irish exporters that dependence is 'too great' on the UK market and 'diversification will be important going forward'.

The organisation added that over 80% of respondents believe there are viable alternative markets for their products, however, sectors such as beef and cheddar cheese will be challenged to find replacement markets.

The report noted that for Irish exporters to create new business opportunities outside the UK, localised marketing strategies, along with structured customer acquisition programmes, and feet on the ground will be necessary.

Implementation of new customs controls and potential tariffs reportedly remain the greatest concerns.

