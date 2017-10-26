SuperValu Announces 55 New Jobs In Dundalk Store

Published on Oct 26 2017 11:31 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Musgrave

SuperValu has announced that it has created 55 new jobs in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The new 17,600 square foot SuperValu Fairways store, which represents a total investment of €7 million, is located in a new flagship retail development at the former Fairways Hotel Site in Dundalk.

Commenting at the opening, Richard Tiernan, SuperValu Fairways store owner, said: “We’re delighted to be providing an economic boost to Louth, between the 55 people that are employed at the store and the local suppliers who will have their products on sale.

"Our combination of fresh food leadership, value and a tailored service to the local community makes us the ideal destination in the run-up to Christmas, which will be our busiest trading period during the year.”

The Fairways development also includes a coffee shop, a pharmacy as well as residential units.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine