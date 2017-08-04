SuperValu Wins 31 Accolades At The Great Taste Awards

Published on Aug 4 2017 11:18 AM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / SuperValu / Great Taste Awards

SuperValu has won 31 awards at this year's The Great Taste Awards.

Most notably, its own label Crème Fraiche, was awarded three gold stars,

SuperValu continues to enjoy strong success at The Great Taste Awards, with over 100 accolades received in the last three years alone.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu said, “To sweep the board with over 30 awards is a remarkable achievement and underlines our commitment to working with the cream of Irish food producers."

SuperValu sources from over 2,200 Irish suppliers – more than any other grocery retailer in the Irish market – equating to an annual economic contribution of €2.19 billion.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the world’s largest blind-tasted food awards with over 400 judges including chefs, food critics and farmers taking part in this year’s competition.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern